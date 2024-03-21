Farah Khan, Ananya Panday give out mean girl vibes in hilarious video

Mumbai, March 21
Choreographer-director Farah Khan, who recently threw a bash for her singer friend Ed Sheeran, is exhibiting her drama and humour skills.
Farah was in attendance at her frequent collaborator and BFF Karan Johar’s party in Mumbai, where she literally crossed paths with actress Ananya Panday and captured the moment in an Instagram Reel.
On Thursday, Farah took to her Instagram and shared a reel of her and Ananya crossing paths with each other wearing the same colour outfit.
View this post on Instagram
The video, obviously staged for laughs, shows the two women giving cold shoulders to each other, after realising that they’re wearing the same colour outfit.
Farah wrote in the caption, “When someone younger and hotter wears the same colour.”
Netizens took to the comments section and shared hilarious reactions to the reel.
One user wrote, “Ananya no doubt is cute! But You over her anytime, even Ananya won’t disagree on this.”
Another wrote, “Both of u looking superb in red.” A third wrote, “Ma’am...expression thod phod... Yours.”
