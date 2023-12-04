Amazon miniTV recently unveiled the trailer of the third and final season of its much-loved teen series, Campus Beats. With the first two seasons of the drama receiving applause from the critics and viewers, captivating them with a blend of drama, romance, mystery and dance, the new season is set to bring a pulsating grand finale, featuring Ishaan and Netra’s sizzling chemistry, intense dance battles and new equations.

Shantanu Maheshwari says, “I am thrilled to be back as Ishaan in Campus Beats. The character has grown stronger and more focused over the seasons. The story will interestingly unfold all the drama with new twists and lots of dancing, concluding the finale of Ishaan and Netra’s journey. I hope the viewers will shower this season with love and support as they did for the past seasons of Campus Beats.”

Created by Palki Malhotra, the series features Shantanu Maheshwari, Shruti Sinha, Sahaj Singh Chahal, Tanvi Gadkari, Harsh Dingwanii, Tanya Bhushan, Adnan Khan, and Rohan Pal in pivotal roles. The third season of Campus Beats will premiere exclusively on Amazon miniTV from December 5.

