IPL 2024: ‘Disappointing in many ways’: Amitabh Bachchan feels bad for SRH owner Kavya Maran after team loses to KKR

Mumbai, May 27

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan was heartbroken after Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) lost to Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) final. Big B shared that he felt bad to see SRH owner Kavya Maran hiding her tears after the team was defeated.

Taking to his blog, he penned down his feeling and wrote, ‘The IPL Final is over and KKR have WON a most convincing victory .. SRH were simply outplayed .. disappointing in many ways because SRH is a good team and one has seen their very grand performances over the days when they played other matches.” “But what was most touching to observe was the pretty young lady , .. the owner of SRH, in the Stadium, get emotional after the loss and break into tears, turning her face away from the cameras, so as not to display her emotion .. I felt bad for her !! Never mind .. tomorrow is another day .. my dear !!” he added.

Coming to the match, SRH won the toss and elected to bat first. KKR rocked SRH with continuous wickets, with Mitchell Starc justifying his hefty price tag. Only skipper Pat Cummins (24 in 19 balls, with two fours and a six) and Aiden Markram (20 in 23 balls, with three fours) touched the 20-run mark and SRH was bundled out for 113 in 18.3 overs.

Andre Russell (3/19) was the top bowler for KKR. Starc (2/14) and Harshit Rana (2/24) also contributed well with the ball. Sunil Narine, Varun Chakravarthy and Vaibhav Arora took a wicket each.

KKR pulled off the run-chase of 114 run-target in just 10.3 overs with eight wickets in hand. Venkatesh Iyer (52* in 26 balls, with four boundaries and three sixes) and Rahmanullah Gurbaz (39 in 32 balls, with five fours and two sixes) shined for KKR in the final match of the tournament.

