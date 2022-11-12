It's a girl: Bipasha Basu, Karan Singh Grover welcome their first child

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, November 12

Bollywood couple Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover are blessed with a baby girl. The proud parents welcomed their first child on November 12.

Popular paparazzo Viral Bhayani shared that the couple have welcomed their bundle of joy - a baby girl on Instagram:

Karan and Bipasha first shared the news of their pregnancy on August 16. With some adorable pictures where the two flaunted the baby bump,they wrote, "A new time, a new phase, a new light adds another unique shade to our prism of life. Making us a little more whole than we used to be. We began this life individually and then we met each other and from then we were two. Too much love for only two seemed a little unfair for us to see...so soon, we who once were two will now become three. A creation manifested by our love, our baby will join us soon and add to our glee."

Since then, the couple made sure to keep surprising their fans with some cute posts, beautiful photos and their excitement about becoming parents.

Bipasha and Karan met on the set of Bhushan Patel's film 'Alone' in the year 2015. After dating for a year, the two tied the knot in April 2016.

