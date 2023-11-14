Kareena Kapoor reveals true motive behind marrying Saif Ali Khan, 'It was because...'

Chnadigarh, November 14
In a recent revelation, Kareena Kapoor shares the genuine reason behind her marriage to Saif Ali Khan and provides a glimpse into her unique approach to parenting. The renowned actress, mother to two sons, Taimur and Jeh, delves into the intimate details of her family life.
Having tied the knot with Saif Ali Khan in 2012, the couple opted for an intimate ceremony in Mumbai after five years of live-in. In a candid interview with Dirty Magazine, Kareena discloses that their decision to marry stemmed from the desire to have children. She emphasises, "The reason you get married now is that you want to have a child, right? I mean today otherwise you can just live together. [Saif and I] lived together for five years, so when we took the next step, it was because we wanted to have children."
Here are some latest pictures of Kareena Kapoor with her family:
The actress further opens up about her parenting philosophy, the importance of treating her sons as individuals and respecting their autonomy. "We treat them as individuals, we respect them, and we just let them be. They will figure it out; they will find their own path. Kids are quite resilient, you know," Kareena shares. She adds, "I want to live my life in front of my kids; I want to do everything with them. We have to be happy na, then they will flourish. I’m responsible for my own mental health first."
In another facet of the interview, Kareena candidly expresses her strong attachment to her family and close circle. "I’m very attached to my family, my kids, my husband, my five friends. That’s it. That’s my life. I need my people," she affirms. Kareena's heartfelt connection extends even to her long-time spot boy, highlighting the depth of her relationships. "My spot boy has been with me from my first shot." "People who come into my world, I don’t let them go and they don’t leave. That’s why I’m not at every single party. I don’t feel the need to be doing that. Being at parties, making friends, socialising. I don’t want to," she concludes.
