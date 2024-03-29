Kristen Stewart and fiancée Dylan Meyer have got their eggs frozen

Actress Kristen Stewart and her screenwriter fiancée Dylan Meyer, who got engaged in 2021, are looking at options for having children together in the future and for that the two have even got their eggs frozen.
Stewart said, “We’ve done really annoying things like freeze our eggs and stuff. So, if we want to, we can.”
The couple is in no rush to tie the knot and just have a “loose” plan for their wedding.
“We’re both, like, really casual people, and so we did this sweeping, traditional thing where we were like, ‘Marry me! You marry me!’” the 33-year-old said in an interview.
The actress added, “And then we just never planned a wedding because we were like, ‘We kind of did it.’ But we’ll do it. I think we have a very loose plan, which is appropriate to us.”
Before the two get married, Stewart wants to direct a movie, The Chronology of Water.
Stewart said, “I’m directing a movie soon, and so I have to do that before we get married. Because we have to send invites out and give people time to get ready for that.”
