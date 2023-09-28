 WATCH: Makers unveil 'Animal' teaser on Ranbir Kapoor's birthday : The Tribune India

  • WATCH: Makers unveil 'Animal' teaser on Ranbir Kapoor's birthday

WATCH: Makers unveil 'Animal' teaser on Ranbir Kapoor's birthday

Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga of ‘Kabir Singh’ fame, starring Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol and Rashmika Mandanna, the film will hit the big screens on December 1

WATCH: Makers unveil 'Animal' teaser on Ranbir Kapoor's birthday

A poster of 'Animal'. Instagram/ tseriesfilms



PTI

Mumbai, September 28

The makers of the Ranbir Kapoor-starrer ‘Animal’ released the teaser of the upcoming film on Thursday on the occasion of the actor's birthday. Ranbir turned 41 on Thursday.

The pan-India film, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga of ‘Arjun Reddy’ and ‘Kabir Singh’ fame, also stars Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol and Rashmika Mandanna.

It will hit the cinema halls on December 1 in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.

The 2.26 minute-long teaser of ‘Animal’, shared on social media, appears to show Ranbir Kapoor and Anil Kapoor's characters in a troubled father-son relationship.

'Animal' is a cinematic wildfire that's sure to take you on a wild ride through a realm where thrill and passion collide," the makers said in a press release.

In a previous interview with PTI, Ranbir Kapoor had called ‘Animal’ a "new territory" for him.

"It's a crime drama and a father-son story. It's something audiences don't expect me to do. It has got shades of grey. He is very alpha, again something I'm not. So, I'm looking forward to it," the actor had said.

In the crime drama, Mandanna stars opposite Ranbir Kapoor as his love interest and Deol plays his menacing enemy.

Also starring Triptii Dimri, ‘Animal’ is produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar's T-Series, Murad Khetani's Cine1 Studios, and Pranay Reddy Vanga's Bhadrakali Pictures.

