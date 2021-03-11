Malaika Arora aces ‘Jiggle Jiggle’ dance, her sexy moves have sent netizens into a tizzy

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, May 31

The Jiggle Jiggle dance challenge has caught everyone’s fancy these days. This dance trend has taken the internet by storm. Celebrities, such as Madhuri Dixit and Disha Patani, who took part in the challenge, have nailed it.

And now, jumping on the bandwagon is Malaika Arora whose ‘Jiggle Jiggle’ dance is trending furiously. Dressed in a shiny silver blouse and skirt, Malaika dazzles as she matches her sexy moves to the rap song. Posting the video on Instagram, the actress-model wrote, “Felt cute, shot it, won’t delete it. #trendingreels #moneydontjigglejiggle."

Watch Malaika Arora ace Money Don’t Jiggle Jiggle challenge:

Some days back, Disha Patani had shared a video in which she danced to My Money Don’t Jiggle, It Folds with choreographer Dimple Kotecha. She wore a white crop top with a beige checkered mini-skirt. Even in a no-makeup look, the Malang actress looked absolutely cute. In the caption, Disha wrote, “Chillin…”

Her rumoured boyfriend Tiger Shroff was the first one to comment on the post. He dropped a clap and a laughter emoji on the post. Actress Elli AvrRam wrote, “Loool,” with a laughter and heart emoji. Dimple Kotecha too responded with a heart emoji.

Here's Disha dancing to 'Jiggle Jiggle':

Earlier, Madhuri Dixit took on the viral trend and shared a video of her version of it on her Instagram page. Looking pretty in a red jumpsuit, she called it, “Jiggle wiggle dribble.”

Check this out:

Jiggle Jiggle is a rap song by Louis Theroux, Duke and Jones that blew up on TikTok and in no time found its place on all other social media platforms. The song s a remix of Louis Theroux interview. In the interview, Louis Theroux, a British-American documentary filmmaker, journalist, broadcaster, podcaster and author, showcased his talent as a rapper by delivering the lyrics. And that interview is now a trend that has many people, including celebrities, go ‘jiggle jiggle’.

