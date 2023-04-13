Mika Singh is 'so proud' to be able to use Indian currency in Doha, posts special video for PM Modi to say thanks

ANI
Mumbai, April 13
Indian singer Mika Singh, on Wednesday, expressed gratitude towards PM Narendra Modi for enabling the usage of Indian currency like dollars.
Taking to Twitter, Mika shared a video which he captioned, "Good morning. I felt so proud to be able to use Indian rupees whilst shopping at #Dohaairport in the @LouisVuitton store. You can even use rupees in any restaurant.. Isn't that wonderful? A massive salute to @narendramodi saab for enabling us to use our money like dollars."
In the video, Mika could be seen inside a luxury brand store.
"Hello, I am in Doha right now. And it is a very proud moment that using the Indian currency, we can shop. You can buy the things you want by using Indian currency. Thanks to Modi Ji. Salute to you. Because of you, this Indian currency will be accepted in the whole world, like it is accepted in Qatar," he said in the video.
Good morning.— King Mika Singh (@MikaSingh) April 12, 2023
I felt so proud to be able to use Indian rupees whilst shopping at #Dohaairport in the @LouisVuitton store. You can even use rupees in any restaurant.. Isn’t that wonderful? A massive salute to @narendramodi saab for enabling us to use our money like dollars. pic.twitter.com/huhKR2TjU6
Soon after Mika dropped the video, fans flooded the comment section with red heart emoticons and praised PM Modi for his work.
"Indian currency getting stronger," a user wrote.
Another user wrote, "Thank you Modi ji."
He shared another video in which he could be seen using the Indian currency at a restaurant in Doha which he captioned, "I was able to use Indian money. You can even use rupees in any restaurant, or shopping outlet. Isn't it so wonderful? A massive thanks to @narendramodi saab for enabling us to use our money like dollars..Salute." https://twitter.com/MikaSingh/status/1646149766424698881 Mika is known for his super hit songs like 'Sawan Mein Lag Gayi Aag', 'Jumme Ki Raat', 'Aankh Maarey', 'Dhinka Chika' and many more.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
There is no liquor scam, AAP leaders being falsely implicated by ED: Delhi CM Kejriwal
We will file appropriate cases against CBI, ED officials for...
Mehul Chowski cannot be removed from Antigua and Barbuda, rules country's High Court
The 63-year-old diamantaire is wanted in India in connection...
Congress releases third list of 43 candidates for Karnataka Assembly polls
Fields ex-BJP leader and former Deputy CM Laxman Savadi from...
Japan PM Fumio Kishida evacuated unhurt after explosion at speech
News video shows Kishida looking behind him in surprise as s...
Shraddha Walkar murder: Delhi court reserves order on framing charges against Aaftab Poonawala
Poonawala is accused of strangling his live-in partner Shrad...