Nora Fatehi denied permission to perform in Bangladesh as govt ‘wants to save forex reserves’

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, October 18

The Bangladesh government denied Bollywood actress-dancer Nora Fatehi permission to perform at an event in its capital Dhaka. This it did in order to ‘save dollars as part of austerity measures’.

Nora was scheduled to dance and give awards at an event organised by the Women Leadership Corporation. But the Bangladesh’s Ministry of Cultural Affairs on Monday issued a notice, which said, she was not given the permission “in view of the global situation and with the aim of maintaining the foreign exchange reserves.”

The ministry referred to the central bank’s restrictions on dollar payments amid dwindling foreign exchange reserves, which slipped to $36.33 billion as of Oct. 12 — enough to cover roughly four months of imports — from $46.13 billion a year earlier.

