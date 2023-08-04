Starring Hrithik Roshan, sci-fi film Koi...Mil Gaya is all set to clock 20 years on August 8. It will be re-released in theatres on August 4 to mark the 20th anniversary.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Haryana violence: Nuh SP Varun Singla transferred, Narendra Bijarniya to be new district police chief
Singla will be the new Bhiwani SP
Haryana violence: Cow vigilante Bittu Bajrangi joins investigation by Faridabad police
A case was registered against him for trying to stir religio...
Gyanvapi row: ASI team starts work on scientific survey of mosque complex in UP's Varanasi
The survey begins at around 7 am, ASI sources say
FIR against former Karnataka minister Araga Jnanendra for ‘objectionable’ comments on Mallikarjun Kharge
The FIR is registered on Thursday based on a complaint lodge...
12 missing after flashfloods wash away shops near Gaurikund in Uttarakhand
The flash flood occur on Thursday night following heavy rain