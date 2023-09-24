Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha wedding: Arvind Kejriwal, Bhagwant Mann lead their ‘baraat'

Udaipur, September 24
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, and his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann are leading the ‘baraat' of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Raghav Chadha, who is set to tie the knot with actress Parineeti Chopra.
In the video, we can see boats full of baraatis dancing to the dhol beats. The first boat shows band baaja, another boat has top leaders of AAP -- Kejriwal, Mann, and Sanjay Singh. The boat is secured with personnels, and is covered with curtains.
Check it out:
View this post on Instagram
Earlier, a video features Raghav taking a swanky boat ride with his family from Leela Palace to Taj Lake Palace in Udaipur. The boat was all covered with curtains.
Here's another video"
View this post on Instagram
When he reached the destination, his look was covered with umbrellas by his security as camera persons kept making their videos. Raghav will leave with his baaraat to marry Parineeti at The Leela Palace.
Family members, friends and politicians such as Manish Malhotra and Sania Mirza have reached Udaipur to take part in the wedding.
The pheras are scheduled to take place at 4.30 pm and the reception will be held in the evening after the vidaai.
There were many restrictions and much security for their wedding. Cameras had been taped to avoid leaks from the celebrations, however, the video from sangeet managed its way out.
The wedding themed as “Divine Promises: A pearl white Indian wedding” will be held at Leela Palace. Raghav's 'Sehrabandi' took place in Taj Lake Palace at 1 p.m on Sunday. Then 'Baraat'- The Royal Procession started moving from Taj Lake Palace. The reception gala, which has a theme of 'A night of Amore' will happen in Leela Palace Courtyard, at 8.30 p.m.
During this period, many big personalities from politics and Bollywood will come to Udaipur.
#Aam Aadmi Party AAP #Arvind Kejriwal #Bhagwant Mann #Parineeti Chopra #Raghav Chadha #Social Media
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
US provided Canada with intelligence on killing of KTF chief Hardeep Singh Nijjar: Report
Nijjar was killed in Surrey in British Columbia on June 18
PM Modi flags off nine Vande Bharat trains, says speed and scale of infrastructure development matching aspirations of countrymen
Says Indian railways is the most trusted co-passenger of cou...
BJP MP’s allegations baseless, narrative being set for ‘lynching me’: Danish Ali
BSP MP hits back at BJP leader Nishikant Dubey for accusing ...
It is still a world of double standards: External Affairs Minister Jaishankar
Says those occupying positions of influence are resisting th...
Probably winning Telangana, certainly winning Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, 'very close' in Rajasthan: Rahul
Speaking at a conclave, the Congress leader says idea of ‘on...