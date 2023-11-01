Film production house acquires rights for book on Sidhu Moosewala

PTI

Mumbai, November 1

Production house Matchbox Shots has acquired the rights to Jupinderjit Singh’s book on the life and murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala.

The book, ‘Who Killed Moosewala? The spiralling story of violence in Punjab’, will be developed either into a movie or a series, a press release said.

The book, which was published in June this year, offers a spine-chilling account of crime, fame and tragedy in the life of Moosewala.

"The book delves into the ominous influence of drugs and the eruption of violence driven by gangsters' growing dominance in Punjab. The narrative paints a comprehensive picture of the dark underbelly of an industry often glamorised but rarely understood," it added.

Jupinderjit said the book generated a lot of interest from various production houses after its publication.

#Mumbai #Sidhu Moosewala