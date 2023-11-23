Sunny Deol gets teary eyed when Rajkumar Santoshi says, ‘Bollywood didn’t do justice…’

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, November 23

In a poignant moment at the 54th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa, Bollywood icon Sunny Deol opened up about his rollercoaster journey in the film industry. The emotional masterclass, joined by directors Anil Sharma, Rajkumar Santoshi, and Rahul Rawail, unfolded tales of perseverance and resilience.

Sunny Deol rejoicing the success of 'Gadar':

Recalling his trajectory since the 1983 debut with "Betaab," Sunny Deol shared the challenging period post the massive success of "Gadar."

Sunny Deol at the festival:

“I was very fortunate. I started with Rahul. He gave me three beautiful films. Some worked, some didn’t. But till today, people remember those films. I am standing here because of my films. After Gadar, which was a massive hit, my struggle period had started because subjects or scripts were not offered to me and things were not happening. Even though I did some films in between, there was a gap of 20 years. But I did not give up. I was always moving forward. I joined films because I wanted to become an actor, not a star. I had seen the films of my father and I too wanted to do films of that variety,” the actor said according to Indian Express.

When Sunny Deol gets emotional:

As Sunny Deol shared his story, Rajkumar Santoshi adds, “I believe that the industry has not done justice to Sunny’s talent. But God has done justice,” leaving Sunny Deol all emotional.

On the work front, Sunny Deol and Rajkumar Santoshi are reuniting after 27 years in the upcoming project 'Lahore 1947,' produced by Aamir Khan. In the past, the duo, have given hits like "Ghayal," "Damini," and "Ghatak: Lethal," and their fans are eager to see them create magic on the screen once again.

Sunny Deol, who recently made waves with the phenomenal comeback in "Gadar 2," has reaffirmed his position in the industry.

