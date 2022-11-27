Sunny Deol shares heartwarming video, special message on son Karan's birthday, 'you will succeed in life because you take no shortcuts'

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, November 27

It is Karan Deol's birthday today and daddy Sunny Deol is mighty proud of his son. Sunny Deol showed that to the world with a heartwarming video and a special video on social media.

In the video, Sunny Deol as a director can be seen asking Karan Deol to do some daring tasks like rappling and jumping into frozen lake. In the caption, he expresses his admiration for Karan's dedication and hard work and shares how much he loves his son.

The Gaddar actor wrote, "As a director I pushed your limits, and made you do everything. You rappelled off of high peaks in the Himalayas, jumped into frozen lakes, swam in Grade 6 Rapids water streams, got stuck between rocks, got hurt, but kept going on and on without a second thought...just because you believed in me! When I was making you do all this, as a father my heart was always in my mouth, as a director my admiration for you was scaling mountaintops! You will succeed in your life my son because you take no shortcuts. I know it's a lot of hard work, keep going, respect elders, be kind and standup up for what is right! Happy Birthday, son!"

Here's the video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sunny Deol (@iamsunnydeol)

As the 'Yamla Pagla Deewana 2' actor celebrates his birthday, his family poured in heartfelt wishes for him. Bobby Deol shared a picture on Instagram to wish Karan on his special day.

Take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bobby Deol (@iambobbydeol)

Born on November 27, 1990, Karan made his film debut with the 2019 movie 'Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas' and is all set for his next 'Apne 2' alongside Sunny Deol, Dharmendra, and Bobby Deol.

#Karan Deol #sunny deol