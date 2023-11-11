 Sushant Singh Rajput fans angry as Ankita Lokhande's video revealing startling insights on their early days goes viral : The Tribune India

  Sushant Singh Rajput fans angry as Ankita Lokhande's video revealing startling insights on their early days goes viral

Sushant Singh Rajput fans angry as Ankita Lokhande's video revealing startling insights on their early days goes viral

Ankita Lokhande's candid confession sparks controversy

Sushant Singh Rajput fans angry as Ankita Lokhande's video revealing startling insights on their early days goes viral

Ankita Lokhande and Sushant Singh Rajput met on 'Pavitra Rishta'. File photo



Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, November 11

In a surprising turn of events, Ankita Lokhande, known for her role in the popular TV show 'Pavitra Rishta' alongside the late Sushant Singh Rajput, has stirred controversy with revelations about their tumultuous relationship. The actress, currently a contestant on Bigg Boss 17, opened up about her initial impressions of Sushant in a throwback video that has now gone viral on social media.

During a conversation with Shekhar Suman on his chat show, Ankita disclosed, "Hum log set pe kaam karte the day and night aur pehle hi din se mujhe thoda Sushant accha nahi lagta tha. Jab voh set pe aaya toh he was like full of attitude toh mujhe laga jao, mujhe kaunsi padi hai teri. Tu dekh apne raste main raste (We used to work day and night on the set, and from the very first day, I didn't like Sushant much. When he came to the set, he was full of attitude, and I thought, 'Why should I bother with you? You stick to your path, and I'll stick to mine)."

Elaborating on their early days, Ankita revealed, "Humare bohot jhagde hote the, set pe toh mujhe jhaad deta tha. Main nayi nayi artist thi aur uska close chal raha hota tha mere saath toh mujhe camera ke peeche khada kar ke bolta tha gylecerin lo aur main leti thi aur main vaisehi expression deti thi jaise main apne close main doongi… Chimti karta tha ki aankhein neechi karo . (We used to have a lot of arguments, and he used to scold me on set. I was a new artist, and he would make me stand behind the camera, telling me to use glycerin for emotional scenes. I would act like I was filming my close-up, and he would pinch me to make me look down)."

Here's the video:

Ankita lightened the mood with a jest, "Sochiye main kitni seedhi thi, maine kitna attyachar saha hai. Uss vakt main zyada hi kuch pyaar main andhi ho gayi thi. (Imagine how innocent I was; I endured so much torture. I was blind in love)." She added, "Ab aankhein khul chuki hain aur maine yeh dekha ki voh mujhse bohot pyaar karta hai. (Now my eyes are open, and I can see how much he loved me)."

The revelation sparked a flurry of reactions from fans, with some expressing disbelief and others urging Ankita to refrain from dramatics inside the Bigg Boss house.

A fan wrote, "Yaar Ankita aap abhi nautanki mat karo kyunki bigg Boss mein aap Aakar sirf aur sirf Sushant ke bare mein hi baten kar rahe ho balki Sushant hamare sath nahin hai is duniya mein nahin hai aur ham Sushant ki asali naam maujudgi mein aap uske bare mein kuchh bhi bolo yah hamen manjur nahin hai kyunki Sushant ek Aisa Insan tha jiski jagah koi bhi nahin le sakta aur aap Sushant ko Sahi bolo ya galat ham uske bare mein kuchh bhi nahin manenge kyunki I love Sushant." One user commented, "Both of them after their break up ruined their lives." Another one said, "Shocking." Yet another Sushant Singh fan commented, "Meri sushant tho introvert hai aur introverts kisko bhi pahele acche nai lagte but how dare you to say that sushant had attitude bus unki talent se sabko jalan hoti bus."

The emotional disclosure has reignited discussions about the pair's past, leaving fans nostalgic and some questioning the choices made post their breakup.

