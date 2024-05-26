Truly inspiring

IANS

Anil Kapoor on Saturday congratulated veteran actor Anupam Kher for his ‘incredible’ 40 years in the industry. Anil took to X and re-shared Anupam’s post, where the latter had shared a video about his 40-year acting journey. Anil also wrote, “Dear Anupam, Congratulations on an incredible 40 years in the industry! Your journey has been nothing short of inspiring. From our earliest days together to the heights of your amazing career, I’ve been privileged to witness your unmatched talent, dedication, and heart. @AnupamPKher. Your passion for your craft and the warmth you bring to everyone around you are truly special. Here’s to celebrating your many achievements...”

