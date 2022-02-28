Watch: Late actor Deep Sidhu's last song 'Lahore' is a poignant tale of Partition

Mumbai, February 28
The Punjabi track 'Lahore', featuring late Punjabi actor-turned-activist Deep Sidhu who recently passed away in a road mishap, was released on Monday. The 8-minute video track showcases a poignant story of two friends against the backdrop of Partition.
Deep Sidhu appears in the role of a Sikh gentleman in the song, which was unveiled by Sumeet Singh, producer and owner of Saga Music, director Amarpreet Chhabra and singer Dilraj Grewal in the presence of Mandeep Sidhu, brother of Deep Sidhu.
Sharing his thoughts on the pain that Partition brought along, Sumeet Singh, said, "The pangs of Partition continue debilitating the heart of each and every one of us. We have our own set of diverse emotions that gush through our hearts and minds when we look back at history. However, with this song, I only want to communicate that love and friendship knows no bounds, and in the end humanity is the only religion we must all follow."
Sumeet shared the release of Lahore on his social media:
View this post on Instagram
Talking about the song Dilraj Grewal said, "'Lahore' is not just a song but a touching tale of love, friendship and peace. It depicts the emotions of personal loss of an individual. Things could have been better if this division hadn't happened. The relationship would have been better. 'Lahore' is a voice which will jolt your heart."
Watch the song here:
Sumeet Singh, the producer of the song, added, "Lahore' by Dilraj Grewal witnesses the remarkable presence of Deep Sidhu. Released on SagaHits, the official YouTube channel of Saga Music. 'Lahore' is not a one-time watch or to be left in the middle. It's gripping and leaves you speechless at many junctures." --IANS
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
'Will help stranded neighbours too', says PM Modi; speaks to Romanian, Slovak counterparts, thanks them for rescue assistance
4 ministers to lead evacuations from Ukraine; PM chairs two ...
Ceasefire talks held at Belarus border as Ukrainian civilians die in Russian assaults
Russia has cities in its sights but progress is slow; Presid...
India’s GDP grows 5.4 pc in Q3; remains world’s fastest growing major economy
National Statistical Office in its second advance estimates ...
India to send humanitarian assistance to Ukraine: MEA
Ground situation ‘complex and fluid’, accelerating evacuatio...
India abstains from UNSC procedural vote to call for General Assembly session on Ukraine
The resolution was adopted with 11 votes in favour, paving t...