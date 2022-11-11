Watch: Tina Datta, Priyanka Choudhary get into ugly argument over kitchen duties on 'Bigg Boss 16'

Mumbai, November 11
Fights and more fights seem to be the flavour of the 16th season of 'Bigg Boss' as the upcoming episode of the controversial reality show will have a showdown between Tina Datta and Priyanka Choudhary over kitchen duties.
A promo of the episode shows Tina asking other contestants to wait to eat rice as Priyanka has already occupied the gas and she's not able to cook rice.
Pat comes the reply from Priyanka, who says: "Abhi banane lag rahi ho, toh kahan se milega phir kisi ko time se."
Priyanka stretches the matter and says that Tina is not telling her to make chappatis and is keeping the pan aside, which is why she is not able to make chappatis.
To which, Tina replies: "Phata hua tape recorder chalati rehti hai." Watch the promo:
View this post on Instagram
Bigg Boss airs on ColorsTV. IANS
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
‘Disagree’ with Sonia Gandhi, says Congress on Rajiv Gandhi killers’ release
Party calls SC decision ‘unacceptable, completely erroneous’...
Supreme Court orders release of 6 convicts serving life sentence in Rajiv Gandhi assassination case
These include Nalini Sriharan and RP Ravichandran
BJP eyes history, Cong tradition in high-stakes Himachal Pradesh poll on Saturday
More than 55 lakh voters in the hill state will decide the f...
India, US to work towards new global climate financing target
With costs escalating, developing nations say commitment of ...
Withholding names for appointment in higher judiciary not acceptable, Supreme Court tells Centre
The top court observes that the method of keeping names on h...