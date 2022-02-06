Why are crime-thrillers interesting to watch? Richa Chadha decodes

IANS
New Delhi, February 6
Actress Richa Chadha, whose latest OTT release is 'The Great Indian Murder', has talked about what makes the genre of thrillers so popular universally.
Talking about the show, Richa said: "This is like a deep dive investigation. This is like a team cracking a case. Within that team there are different things.
"But 100 per cent I feel these things are interesting because there is a lot of crime around us and I think crime by and large is an interesting topic If you see one of the most-watched shows is 'Savdhaan India'." Ever since she stepped into the world of acting, Richa has always impressed the audience and critics with her powerful performances.
Are taking on strong-headed characters a conscious choice?
"No, not really. What happens is when people perceive you as strong-headed then those are the parts that tend to come to you. It's not something that 's conscious at all.
"I would love to play a variety of characters but obviously I am not going to turn down super interesting characters like in this one it is a no-brainer I will not turn down a character like Sudha," she added.
Richa Chadha asks her Instafam and fans:
View this post on Instagram
'The Great Indian Murder' helmed by Tigmanshu Dhulia is a screen adaptation of Vikas Swarup's second novel 'Six Suspects'. It revolves around murder of the son of a high-profile minister and promises an intriguing mystery with a talented cast that includes Pratik Gandhi and Richa in the lead, along with Raghubir Yadav, Ashutosh Rana, Paoli Dam, Jatin Goswami and Shashank Arora.
It is currently streaming on Disney+ Hotstar in Hindi, Marathi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam and Bengali.
