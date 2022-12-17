Yash spares an hour to take individual selfies with 700 fans, twitterati is impressed

Chandigarh, December 17
Yash is a star with a kind heart and his latest act shows his love and affection for his fans. His acting skills are known to all, thanks to the box office success of his films, the recent one being KGF-Chapter 2. Now, the actor has won the hearts of his fans with his patience and humility.
There are pictures and videos doing the rounds on Twitter that show the pan-India star clicking selfies with over 700 fans in queue.
After the show,the organizer came to take a group selfie with the crowd from the stage.#Yash- "No need, I'll take it with them"— Dexter Morgan (@DexterM00766695) December 15, 2022
Organizer- "Everyone?!"
Yash- "Yes. You guys can leave. It's gonna take a while"
He stayed back 1 hour+ after the show & gave EVERYONE a pic.#yash19 pic.twitter.com/iU8rxebAMA
When the organisers of the event suggested a group picure, since that would have saved Yash's time, the actor said he would take a picture with each of his fan present at the event. The Yash fans have share clips and photos narrating the incident with pride.
His fans wanted pictures, so the superstar with the biggest hit of all times in Indian cinema, clicked not a few- but 700+ pictures with his fans!!!— Yaksh (@CultYaksh) December 16, 2022
Superstar of the people!!!- #YashBoss #Yash #YashBossinFCFrontRow pic.twitter.com/bktAVGtTBp
Finally!! 🥺✨✨— VIVEK (@heyvivekkk) December 16, 2022
What an aura he has🔥🔥🔥🔥🤩..
GAME CHANGER OF INDIAN CINEMA! 🔥🔥✨
#Yash19 #YashBossinFCFrontRow #FCFrontRow #YashBOSS #Yash pic.twitter.com/DpQrJaeljx
God in the Avatar of Man.. ♥🙏#YashBOSS pic.twitter.com/8hgx4Xq3cn— The_Sam_Samarth (@samarth_kalasa) December 16, 2022
Yash boss is so down to earth❤@TheNameIsYash #yash #yashboss #yashfans #kgf #kgf2 #rockybhai #rockingstarYash #CEO #CEOofindia #interview #filmcompanion pic.twitter.com/CLOhT721Jf— Yash Fan Club - Gujarat (@yash_fc_gujarat) December 16, 2022
His fans wanted pictures, so the superstar with the biggest hit of all times in Indian cinema, clicked not a few- but 700+ pictures with his fans!!!— Rocking Star Yash FC DELHI (@YashFC_Delhi) December 16, 2022
Superstar of the people!!!- #YashBoss #Yash #YashBossinFCFrontRow pic.twitter.com/9ju65wZjn2
The warm act by 'superstar' Yash took more than an hour but the actor didn't mind obliging his fans in Bangalore. There are videos of fans dancing and celebrating the presence of their favourite star and many tweets focus on how Yash is special who remains rooted even after all the stardom and fan following.
