1,786 students in Ukraine are from Haryana

Chandigarh, February 28
The Centre has released a list of 1,786 students in Ukraine, who are from Haryana.
After receiving this list, CM Manohar Lal Khattar directed all Deputy Commissioners to immediately constitute teams of officials to contact the families of these students in their respective districts.
The Chief Minister directed the Deputy Commissioners to give assurance to families of students that the Centre and Haryana were taking all possible steps to safely bring back their wards. —
