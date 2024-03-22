1 held over fraud on pretext of selling weapons

Gurugram, March 21
The Gurugram police arrested an accused who duped people on the pretext of selling weapons. The south cyber police station team arrested Arshad Khan of Kherli in Alwar district (Rajasthan) on Tuesday.
He had created a page on Facebook for selling country-made pistols online. “The accused used to ask interested buyers to pay Rs 500 in advance and make full payment after delivery. In the similar manner of fraud, he has defrauded people of about Rs 1 lakh till now,” said Priyanshu Dewan, ACP cyber.
