10 jhuggis gutted in Rewari

Rewari, March 19
Ten jhuggis were gutted in a massive fire that broke out on the Konsiwas road in the district. No loss of life has been reported but household items and garbage collected there were burnt in the ablaze. The fire tenders took an hour to douse the flames.
A total around 50 jhuggis have been set up on a vacant land under the Model Town Police Station here wherein rag-pickers and labourers reside. The incident took place in the morning when a woman was cooking food. Suddenly, her jhuggi caught fire which later engulfed other jhuggis and junk material lying nearby. The police, on getting the information, rushed to the spot and called fire tenders.
Pawan Kumar, Investigation Officer, said, “The situation is under control and no loss of life has been reported.”
