11 booked in old-age pension scheme fraud

Tribune News Service

Palwal, March 8

The police have booked 11 persons, including three former officials and employees of the District Social Welfare Office, in connection with an alleged scam related to the disbursement of old-age pension on the basis of fake documents. The case was registered following a complaint lodged by the CM flying squad.

The police said at least six persons were receiving old-age pension on the basis of fake age certificates. This was revealed during a recent probe by a team of the CM flying squad. It said it was suspected that the scam was carried in collusion with certain officials of the Social Welfare Department here.

