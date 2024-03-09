11 booked in old-age pension scheme fraud

Palwal, March 8
The police have booked 11 persons, including three former officials and employees of the District Social Welfare Office, in connection with an alleged scam related to the disbursement of old-age pension on the basis of fake documents. The case was registered following a complaint lodged by the CM flying squad.
The police said at least six persons were receiving old-age pension on the basis of fake age certificates. This was revealed during a recent probe by a team of the CM flying squad. It said it was suspected that the scam was carried in collusion with certain officials of the Social Welfare Department here.
