2,000 acres encroached upon in Gurugram, demolition on

Gurugram, May 18

Around 2,000 acres of land in Gurugram district is encroached upon by illegal colonies and farmhouses.

This came to the fore in a recent survey by the Department of Urban Local Bodies where 22 districts of the state were reviewed. Gurugram topped the chart with land worth Rs 4,500 crore being under encroachment. The city is followed by Faridabad (1,500 acres).

The maximum encroachment is evident in Sohna division where most of the Aravallis lie. As many as 1,896 acres are encroached upon in Sohna Municipal Council and 150 acres in the jurisdiction of Gurugram Municipal Corporation.

Ironically, 144 acres were encroached upon in the past 10 years and despite repeatedly being identified for action, no action has been taken so far.

The survey identifies nature of encroachments as houses, colonies, markets and farmhouses. In Gurugram, the encroachments are in the form of illegal colonies built with political patronage. The majority of encroachers have entered into litigation with the authorities concerned.

Speaking to The Tribune, MCG Commissioner and GMDA CEO PC Meena said that they have been conducting a massive anti-encroachment drive over the past two months.

“We have been pulling down illegal structures every day. We are targeting the areas that have been under encroachment for the longest time. The defaulters are also being penalised,” said Meena.

DC Nishant Yadav said that all departments concerned like Directorate of Town and Country Planning, Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran, MCG and Forest Department have been asked to conduct individual surveys in their respective jurisdictions and identify encroached areas following which special drives would be conducted. “We already have a list but are now going for micro-survey. We will soon launch a dedicated drive against encroachment,” said Yadav.