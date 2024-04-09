2 nabbed on charge of smuggling cattle

Palwal, April 8
The police have recovered 18 head of cattle, which were allegedly being transported in an “inhuman” manner in a truck. They have registered a case under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act and arrested two persons in this connection.
A police official said they intercepted a truck near Antoha Mor near the KMP Expressway on Sunday night on the basis of inputs regarding cow smuggling and transportation of animals in a cruel and improper manner.
He said the accused were found carrying as many as 21 animals, of which 18 cows were alive while three calves had been dead, in a vehicle. The cattle were reportedly brought from Muzaffarnagar in UP and were being taken to a place in Maharashtra for slaughter.
The police have also launched a search for the third accused in the case. The two arrested accused were sent to one-day police remand for further interrogation on Monday. A further probe has been launched into the case as it is suspected that it could be connected with the menace of cattle smuggling in the region.
