2 nabbed on charge of smuggling cattle

Tribune News Service

Palwal, April 8

The police have recovered 18 head of cattle, which were allegedly being transported in an “inhuman” manner in a truck. They have registered a case under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act and arrested two persons in this connection.

A police official said they intercepted a truck near Antoha Mor near the KMP Expressway on Sunday night on the basis of inputs regarding cow smuggling and transportation of animals in a cruel and improper manner.

He said the accused were found carrying as many as 21 animals, of which 18 cows were alive while three calves had been dead, in a vehicle. The cattle were reportedly brought from Muzaffarnagar in UP and were being taken to a place in Maharashtra for slaughter.

The police have also launched a search for the third accused in the case. The two arrested accused were sent to one-day police remand for further interrogation on Monday. A further probe has been launched into the case as it is suspected that it could be connected with the menace of cattle smuggling in the region.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Palwal