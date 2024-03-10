3 teachers arrested for abetting cheating in Nuh

Sumedha Sharma
Gurugram, March 9
The Nuh police have arrested three teachers and a staffer of an examination centre, Nikki Public School, Pinnagwan, for helping students cheat. The accused, identified as Muasam, Saddam Hussain, Samun and Akhtar, were produced at a local court and later sent to judicial custody. While this exposes the connivance of exam staff with gangs abetting cheating, the police have sought a ban on mobile phones inside the centres. They have asked Board of School Education Haryana, Bhiwani, to take action in this regard.
“It’s not just those operating from outside, but staff members, including teachers, invigilators, employees and even observers who are involved in this cheating racket. Police can curtail the menace outside, but what happens inside the examination centre needs to be handled by the Board officials. We have recommended, starting Monday, that mobile phones of all present at the centre should be confiscated till the duration of exam,” said an official spokesperson of Nuh police.
A senior official of the board revealed one of the major reasons that led to massive cheating this year was appointment of the observer from the same school. “Examination observers should keep a check on illegal activities. This year, teachers or principal of the same school have been appointed as observers, so there is no proper checking. We have reports that at many centres, answers were written on boards for the examinees,” said the official.
Meanwhile, the Nuh police will form anti-cheating squads with a special focus on Tauru, which has emerged as a cheating hub.
