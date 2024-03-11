6 killed as speeding car rams another in Haryana’s Rewari

Rewari, March 11

Six people were killed and seven injured in a road mishap involving two cars on the Rewari-Delhi road on Sunday night.

The accident took place near Masani village.

The injured have been admitted to hospital.

Four of the deceased belonged to Uttar Pradesh and one each to Himachal Pradesh and Rewari in Haryana.

The mishap took place when the UP residents were returning from Khatu Shyam temple in Rajasthan to Ghaziabad.

According to reports, the car’s tyre got punctured near Masani village. When the driver was replacing the tyre after parking the car on the roadside, another car rammed it leaving five people dead on the spot.

