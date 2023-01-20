 7 khaps back protesting wrestlers : The Tribune India

To express their solidarity with them, will march to Delhi today | Seek FIR against WFI chief

Protesters burn an effigy of WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan in Rohtak.



Tribune News Service

Ravinder Saini

Rohtak, January 19

Seven khaps (the caste council) active in the Charkhi Dadri region have not only expressed their solidarity with the wrestlers staging a dharna at Jantar-Mantar in Delhi against the chief of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) but also decided to march to Delhi on Friday to strengthen their agitation.

The decisions were taken at a meeting of representatives of Phoghat, Sangwan Khap 44, Sheoran Khap 25, Satgama, Panchgama, Haveli Khap Kadma and Pawar Khap 32 held at Baba Swami Dayal Dham in Charkhi Dadri to assist the protesting players.

The wrestlers, including Vinesh Phogat and Olympic medallist Shakshi Malik, have accused the WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh of harassing the players sexually. They are demanding Singh’s removal from the post, besides requesting PM Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah to intervene in the matter.

“Staging dharna by several international wrestlers together is sufficient enough to believe that the allegations of sexual harassment against the WFI president are true, hence we also demand registration of an FIR against Singh and his removal from the post with immediate effect. Moreover, the case should be investigated by the Supreme Court Judge, as many more astonishing facts are likely to come out during the investigation,” said Balwant Singh Nambardar, chief of Phogat Khap.

Meanwhile, activists belonging to the Rohtak Nagrik Manch, Janwadi Mahila Samiti and All India Kisan Sabha organised a protest demonstration near the mini-secretariat in Rohtak and demanded action against the WFI chief. They were raising slogans against the WFI chief and Haryana Minister Sandeep Singh as both were facing the charges of sexual harassment.

“Allegations of sexual harassment against Haryana Minister Sandeep Singh and WFI chief have proved that women players are not safe and they are being harassed sexually, hence there is an urgent need to take strong action against both the accused so that no one could dare to do such sort of act in future,” said Inderjit Singh, vice president, Kisan Sabha.

Raj Kumari Dahiya, state treasurer of the Janwadi Mahila Samiti, claimed that the protests would continue till Sandeep Singh was removed as minister in order to pave the way for an impartial inquiry into the serious allegations against him. “A big demonstration will be held in Chandigarh on January 22,” she added.

Govt taking issue seriously: Khattar

  • CM Manohar Lal Khattar on Thursday said the Centre had taken wrestlers’ concerns seriously and the Sports Ministry had asked the WFI to respond within 72 hours. The Centre would definitely take appropriate action on the report, he said.
  • He said if any matter was referred to the state govt by the Centre, cognisance and further action would be taken on it.

