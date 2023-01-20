 Protesting Indian wrestlers threaten to move court : The Tribune India

Protesting Indian wrestlers threaten to move court

Want WFI disbanded | Sports Minister Anurag Thakur assures of action at late-night meet

Wresting Federation of India president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. PTI file



Tribune News Service

Vinayak Padmadeo

New Delhi, January 19

Indian wrestlers have upped the ante against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh after their talks with the Sports Ministry failed.

Editorial: Sack wrestling chief

7 khaps back wrestlers

Seven khaps in Charkhi Dadri will march to Delhi on Friday to express solidarity with wrestlers.

Late in the evening, Sports Minister Anurag Thakur rushed back to Delhi from Hamirpur to hold talks with the wrestlers. He assured them of “action if anyone is found guilty”. Earlier in the day, several wrestlers, including Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik, Ravi Dahiya and Deepak Punia, said they would file an FIR and, if need be, approach the court to press their sexual harassment allegations against the WFI chief.

“We never wanted to turn it into a legal matter. All we wanted was to meet them (PM Modi or Home Minister Amit Shah). I dare the president to sit across me and tell me that our accusations are untrue. If we are forced, we will file an FIR,” Vinesh said during the second day of their dharna at Jantar Mantar here today. “He ruined UP women’s wrestling with sexual abuse. Now he is targeting Maharashtra girls, and we got calls from Kerala girls as well. They want us to keep the fight going,” Vinesh added. “Five-six girls will file an FIR tomorrow. It will be a black day in the history of this country. If girls like us can face such harassment then no girl is safe in this country.”

Bajrang said they wanted the WFI to be disbanded. “If he (Brij Bhushan) resigns, he will hand over the reins to his own people. Even the state associations are being run by his people, they have to go as well,” he said.

Rio Olympics bronze medallist Sakshi Malik, who was part of the delegation that met Sports Ministry officials, including Secretary Sujata Chaturvedi, said: “We were not told what action they will take against him. We are not satisfied with the response.”

“We want the federation to be disbanded. We need a new start,” she added.

A fiery Vinesh said that none of the wrestlers at the protest site would fight under the WFI as long as it was run by Brij Bhushan or his aides. Anshu Malik, among the youngest at the protest, said that during a tournament in Bulgaria, Singh Brij Bhushan made young female wrestlers, including her, “uncomfortable”. Incidentally, veteran CPM leader Brinda Karat, who tried to join the protest, was politely asked to stay away. “Neeche chale jaaiye please madam…. We request you, madam, please don’t turn this into a political matter. It’s an athletes’ protest,” Bajrang requested her. She quietly complied.

The wrestlers will resume the protest tomorrow.

(With PTI inputs)

Protesting wrestlers threaten to move court

