Bhupinder Singh Hooda: Matter of great misfortune

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, January 19



Former CM and Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda today came out in support of the players protesting against the Wrestling Federation of India.

He said, “It was a matter of great misfortune and shame that our players, the pride of the country, have to protest on streets today.”

Hooda said the allegations against the officials of the Wrestling Federation of India were serious and worrying. “The government should take strict action against the culprits by conducting a fair and transparent investigation,” he added.

He said the sportspersons who brought glory to the country were also being forced to sit on dharna. “Serious allegations have been levelled against the wrestling federation and its president by women wrestlers. The wrestling federation should be dissolved and all accused should be brought under investigation,” he said.

Hooda said definitely all these wrestlers were the players of the country, but the state government should also remember that most of the players belonged to Haryana. “It is the responsibility of the state government to protect the rights of the sportspersons and stand with them, but the silence of the Haryana Government in this matter is very disappointing. Earlier too, the state government had kept silent in cases such as sexual harassment, be it the allegations levelled against the Sports Minister of the state or against the WFI,” he said.