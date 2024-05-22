9 arrested for providing fake SIM cards to cyber thugs

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, May 21

The Gurugram cyber police have arrested nine persons accused of providing fake SIM cards to cyber criminals. They also recovered 54 fake SIM cards from their possession.

The arrested accused were identified as Kanu Bhai, Dharmesh Yadav and Nimesh Kumar, all residents of Gujarat, Rajneesh of Gopalganj district in Bihar, Anand Yadav of Bharatpur district in Rajasthan, Gaurav of Feroz Gandhi colony in Gurugram, Tarun of Paschim Vihar, Delhi, Rajender of Ambedkar Nagar, Delhi, and Arun Kumar, resident of Palwal.

ACP (Cyber) Priyanshu Dewan said their investigation and observation of data revealed their involvement in nine cyber fraud cases, cheating people of about Rs 37.13 lakh. Of these nine cases, four cases were registered in Gurugram’s cybercrime west police station, three in cybercrime south police station, and two in cybercrime east police station.

