Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar to launch 'Amrit Sarovar Mission' on May 1

Chandigarh, April 29
Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar will launch ‘Amrit Sarovar Mission’ for the rejuvenation of ponds on May 1 at a state-level function in Sonipat.
The ‘Amrit Sarovar Mission’ will be launched at 111 places by representatives of all Lok Sabha and Assembly constituencies under the leadership of the Chief Minister.
Khattar said, “In the present era, the whole world is facing water crisis. Thus, in such a situation we have to maintain the tradition of water conservation as water is a gift of nature and we have inherited it from our ancestors, otherwise future generations will suffer.”
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
India calls for cessation of hostilities in Ukraine ahead of PM Modi’s Europe trip
On his first trip abroad this year, Modi will embark on a th...
Heatwave abates in northwest India, 5 days of relief predicted
Isolated light rainfall along with dust storms, thunderstorm...
Priority is to ensure very high standards of operational preparedness: Army Chief Manoj Pande
Says Indian Army, in coordination with Air Force and Navy, w...
Patiala clashes: Key accused Barjinder Singh Parwana among six more arrested
Nine arrests so far in connection with Friday’s violence | P...
'I am back with your good wishes and His blessings': Dharmendra to fans after returning from hospital
The 86-year-old star suffered a muscle pull