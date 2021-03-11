Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar to launch 'Amrit Sarovar Mission' on May 1

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 29

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar will launch ‘Amrit Sarovar Mission’ for the rejuvenation of ponds on May 1 at a state-level function in Sonipat.

The ‘Amrit Sarovar Mission’ will be launched at 111 places by representatives of all Lok Sabha and Assembly constituencies under the leadership of the Chief Minister.

Khattar said, “In the present era, the whole world is facing water crisis. Thus, in such a situation we have to maintain the tradition of water conservation as water is a gift of nature and we have inherited it from our ancestors, otherwise future generations will suffer.”

