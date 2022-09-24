Haryana arhtiyas intensify stir, launch indefinite fast

Tribune News Service

Karnal, September 23

As their strike entered the fifth day today, seven arhtiyas from different districts of the state started an indefinite fast at the local grain market.

Meanwhile, due to the non-procurement of the paddy and untimely rains, farmers are at the receiving end. They are seeking an early start of the paddy purchase.

NEED TO END STRIKE Arhtiyas must end the strike and purchase the produce. The govt should also start the purchase. Sudden rains have created havoc in fields and flattened the paddy, and has even delayed the harvesting. Bahadur Mehla, BKU-Sir Chhotu Ram BUYERS REQUIRED Paddy needs buyers, who can manage & dry the produce immediately. Neither the govt, nor the marketing board has made arrangements to buy wet paddy. If not sold immediately, it will be ruined. Vijay Setia, Ex-chief, All-India rice exporters’ association

On the call of the Haryana State Arhtiyas’ Association, arhtiyas have been on an indefinite strike against the procurement of non-MSP paddy on the e-NAM portal since September 19. They are also demanding the reinstatement of 2.5% commission on the produce instead of Rs 46 per quintal, waiving 4% market and the HRDF fee on the paddy crop along with allowing farmers from neighbouring states to sell their produce in the grain markets of Haryana.

Due to the strike and rains, the grains lying in mandis are getting ruined, forcing the farmers to take their produce back home. “The farmers are being crushed due to the ongoing tussle between arhtiyas and the government. The arhtiyas are thinking about their interest, but nobody is taking care of us. I have been waiting here for the past five days, but my paddy wasn’t procured. Instead, it got soaked in the mandi in the absence of sufficient arrangements,” said Anil Kumar, a farmer.

“I have no option but to take my produce back,” he added.

Meanwhile, All-India Rice Exporters’ Association ex-chief Vijay Setia said unprecedented rainfall had led to serious concerns among farmers. He said the farmers should be given an option to sell their produce anywhere they could find a firm, person or stockist at better prices.

