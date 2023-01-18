ASI suspended for dereliction of duty

Kaithal, January 17
Kaithal SP Maqsood Ahmed has suspended ASI Pardeep, posted at CIA-2, and sent the CIA-2 in-charge inspector Amit to the police lines for dereliction of duty. The action was initiated against Pardeep in two cases.
Pardeep was a suspect in a suicide case of Hoshiyar Singh of Bhagal village in the district, whose family members blocked road on Sunday.
He was also the investigation officer in a case of cheating people on the pretext of sending them abroad. CIA-2 in-charge inspector Amit was also a member of the SIT constituted in this case.
“I have suspended Pardeep as his name surfaced in a suicide case. He also delayed the arrest of the accused Subham in the cheating case. Inspector Amit was sent to the police lines for not discharging his duty properly in the cheating case,” said the SP.
