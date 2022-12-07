Bike rams into parked truck in Karnal, three dead

Tribune News Service

Karnal, December 6

Three persons, including a minor, were killed while two others were injured as the bike they were riding on rammed into a parked truck on the Kutail road in the district on Monday late night.

The deceased were identified as 23-year-old Sandeep (alias Monu), his cousin Aryan (11) and Sachin (18) of Mubarkabad village. Injured Ankit and Gaurav were hospitalised.

They were returning home after visiting the Gita Jayanti Mahotsav in Kurukshetra on two bikes. After the petrol in their bike drained off, they rode on one bike. When they reached near Kutail village, their bike rammed into a truck parked on the roadside.

They were taken to a hospital, where three were declared dead. Madhuban SHO Tarshem Kumar said they had registered an FIR against the truck driver.