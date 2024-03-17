BJP govt has taken state off development path: Deepender

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 16

Rajya Sabha MP Deepender Hooda has attacked the BJP and questioned why it wanted to give the Rohtak seat to JJP and why the JJP did not want to take it. He claimed that it implied that the BJP has accepted defeat even before the elections.

Changing cm, dy CM a mistake If the BJP thinks that changing the CM and Deputy CM is an achievement, then it is a mistake. The reality is that the people of the state are angry not only with Manohar Lal Khattar, but with the entire BJP. They have decided to form a Congress government in Haryana. Deepender Hooda, Congress leader

Deepender carried out an extensive outreach in Jhajjar as a part of the ‘Ghar Ghar Congress, Har Ghar Congress’ campaign.

During his interaction with the people, Deepender said that this government has itself admitted that in 10 years, there has been so much resentment among the people that both the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister had to be changed.

“If the BJP thinks that changing the Chief Minister and Deputy CM is an achievement, then it is a mistake. The reality is that the people of the state are angry not only with Manohar Lal Khattar, but with the entire BJP. They have decided to form a Congress government in Haryana,” he said.

Deepender said he had said three months ago that an agreement had been reached between BJP and JJP to break the alliance and everyone saw the proof of this in the Haryana Assembly.

“Instead of voting against the BJP on the trust motion, JJP issued a whip to its MLAs, asking them to remain absent in the House. This proved that both parties are still united and are trying to mislead the people,” he said.

He further said that the BJP government has taken the state off the track

of development.

He said, “Till 2014, Haryana was number 1 in development, per capita income, per capita investment and employment generation. Haryana was counted among the foremost states in the country. Many big institutions like Railways, roads, Metro, highways, industrial areas, industries, power plants, universities, IITs, IIMs, AIIMS were being built.”

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#BJP #Deepender Hooda #Rajya Sabha #Rohtak