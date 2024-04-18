 BJP, JJP leaders at receiving end of farmers’ protests : The Tribune India

  • Haryana
  • BJP, JJP leaders at receiving end of farmers’ protests

BJP, JJP leaders at receiving end of farmers’ protests

BJP, JJP leaders at receiving end of farmers’ protests

Photo for representational purpose only. - File photo



Tribune News Service

Pradeep Sharma

Chandigarh, April 17

As the campaigning for the May 25 Lok Sabha elections picks up momentum, the BJP and JJP leaders are increasingly coming under attack from the farmers’ organisations, which are posing them tough questions besides threatening to ‘boycott’ them.

Will make BJP, JJP accountable

The farmers’ unions will make the BJP and the JJP accountable on farm issues in the run-up to the Lok Sabha elections as they failed to address the farmers’ concern for over four and a half years when they were in power. — Ramandeep Mann, farm activist

Anger directed against saffron party

The farmers’ anger is directed against the BJP and we are suffering collateral damage on account of various acts of omission and commission of the BJP. — Senior JJP leader

Voters upbeat about modi’s guarantees

The BJP candidates are not facing any protests during campaigning. The party candidates will register victory as the Haryana voters are enthused by Modi’s guarantees. — Bishambar Balmiki, minister

In fact, banners and posters have come up across the state threatening ‘complete boycott’ of the BJP and JJP leaders. In several posters put outside the villages, the farmers’ organisations, including Sanyukt Kisan Morch (Non-Political) and Bharatiya Kisan Union (Shaheed Bhagat Singh) have questioned the ruling BJP on farm issues.

These questions covered a variety of issues, including the inability of the BJP-led government to enact a law on the MSP, arrest of farmers in ‘false’ cases, farm loan waiver, death of young farmer Shubhkaran Singh, delay in justice in the Lakhimpur Kheri incident and scrapping of the Electricity Bill 2023.

Ramandeep Mann, a prominent farm activist from Haryana, said the BJP and its erstwhile ally JJP could not escape tough questions in the run-up to the parliamentary elections. “The farmers’ unions will make the BJP and the JJP accountable on farm issues in the run-up to the Lok Sabha elections as they failed to address the farmers’ concern for over four-and-a-half years when they were in power,” he alleged.

Several of the BJP candidates, including Ranjit Singh (Hisar), Ashok Tanwar (Sirsa), Mohan Lal Badoli (Sonepat) and Arvind Sharma (Rohtak), have faced the farmers’ ire during campaigning recently in the Jat-dominated constituencies.

Not only that, the JJP top brass — Ajay Chautala, Dushyant Chautala and Digvijay Chautala — faced angry protests from the irate farmers, who blocked their entry to several villages.

Meanwhile, Haryana Minister Bishambar Balmiki today denied the reports that the BJP candidates were facing protests during campaigning, claiming that the party candidates would register victory as the Haryana voters were enthused by Modi’s guarantees.

However, a senior JJP leader said the JJP leaders were being targeted by the vested interests during protests as the party tried its level best to work for the welfare of all sections of society when it ran the alliance government with the BJP in Haryana. “The farmers’ anger is directed against the BJP and we are suffering collateral damage on account of various acts of omission and commission of the BJP,” he alleged.

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Top News

Punjab-origin man awaiting deportation because of his illegal entry dies in US hospital

Punjab-origin man awaiting deportation because of his illegal entry dies in US hospital

On June 29, 2023, he was arrested by US Customs and Border P...

Campaigning wraps up for Phase-I, top leaders go all out on the hustings

Campaigning wraps up for Phase-I, top leaders go all out on the hustings

Roadshows, rallies held across 21 states | 8 Union ministers...

Iranian missiles, drones fired at Israel bore Chinese stamp

Iranian missiles, drones fired at Israel bore Chinese stamp

Its defence firms supplied key components to Tehran

India's population 144 cr, quarter in 0-14 group

India’s population 144 cr, quarter in 0-14 group

Dissent brews over ticket to turncoats, Congress dithers over remaining seven Punjab LS seats

Dissent brews over ticket to turncoats, Congress dithers over remaining seven Punjab Lok Sabha seats


