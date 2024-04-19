Body found at factory

Tribune News Service

Yamunanagar: A worker of a plywood factory allegedly died under mysterious circumstances in Yamunanagar district. His body was found lying in his room on the premises of the factory on Thursday. The deceased has been identified as Raj Kumar of Bihar. Sources said he had been working in the factory situated at Behrampur village for about five months. The police took the body in their possession and sent it to the Civil Hospital for a post-mortem examination.

#Bihar #Yamunanagar