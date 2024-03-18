Body found from yamuna in UP

Yamunanagar: The body of the owner of a screening plant, situated in the Pratap Nagar area, was recovered from the Yamuna in Uttar Pradesh on Saturday. The deceased was identified as Praveen of Kohliwala village of Yamunanagar district. According to information, Praveen had gone to his farm in Saharanpur district of Uttar Pradesh on March 11, but he didn’t return home. When he did not come back, his family members started looking for him, but to no avail. According to information, his body was recovered by the Uttar Pradesh police and handed over to his family members.
