CM: Will make Gurugram free of traffic jams

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, April 1

“Gurugram is our window to world and it will not just be smart but smartest city of the country. We are striving and will soon make Gurugram traffic jam-free,” said Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, who was in the city today to inaugurate several infrastructure projects.

Khattar inaugurated an underpass, flyover built by the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority near Gurugram’s HUDA City Centre metro station and two foot-over-bridges built at the IFFCO chowk and signature tower.

He also inaugurated the water supply distribution system from Sectors 111 to 115 of Gurugram at the same place. An amount of Rs 63 crore has been spent on both these projects. This will benefit a population of 92,000.

“We are doing development in the city, keeping in view the estimated population of 42 lakh in Gurugram by 2031 so that people do not face difficulties in future also,” he said. Following inaugurations, a consultation meeting was held to develop a Global City in Gurugram. —