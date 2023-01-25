CM's flying squad raids illegal hospital in Gurugram

Gurugram, January 24

A fake doctor at a multi-speciality hospital has been arrested and a huge cache of medicines and a fake doctor’s stamp have been seized after the Chief Minister’s flying squad conducted a raid at the hospital in Gurugram on Tuesday.

The arrested fake doctor, who is also the owner of the hospital, has been identified as Manoj Kumar Saini, a resident of Rajasthan. He was allegedly running the hospital illegally for six months. — IANS