Congress leader gets show-cause notice for poll code ‘violation’

Tribune News Service

Ambala, April 7

Congress leader Nirmal Singh has been issued a show-cause notice for allegedly violating the model code of conduct (MCC) by holding a road show/ political campaign without permission and using a loudspeaker in Ambala City.

Singh has been holding the ‘Ghar-Ghar Congress, Har Ghar Congress’ campaign in Ambala City.

The notice, issued by Ambala District Magistrate-cum-Returning Officer, read, “It has brought to the notice by a flying squad team that on Saturday evening, a road show/ political campaign was organised without the administration’s permission, loudspeaker was used, which is a violation of the model code of conduct.”

The Congress leader has been asked to explain his position in 72 hours.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Ambala #Congress