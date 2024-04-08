Congress leader gets show-cause notice for poll code ‘violation’

Ambala, April 7
Congress leader Nirmal Singh has been issued a show-cause notice for allegedly violating the model code of conduct (MCC) by holding a road show/ political campaign without permission and using a loudspeaker in Ambala City.
Singh has been holding the ‘Ghar-Ghar Congress, Har Ghar Congress’ campaign in Ambala City.
The notice, issued by Ambala District Magistrate-cum-Returning Officer, read, “It has brought to the notice by a flying squad team that on Saturday evening, a road show/ political campaign was organised without the administration’s permission, loudspeaker was used, which is a violation of the model code of conduct.”
The Congress leader has been asked to explain his position in 72 hours.
