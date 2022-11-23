Date to fill online applications for Class X, XII exams extended

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 22

The Haryana School Education Board, Bhiwani, has extended the date for filing the online application form for the secondary and senior secondary annual examination March 2023; from November 21 to November 28 without late fee.

Giving information in this regard, an official spokesperson said prior to this, a late fee of Rs 300 had to be paid for filing the application form from November 29 to December 5, and Rs 1,000 from December 6 to December 12; on the link given on the official website of the board - www.bseh.org.in.

He said for the secondary examination, a total fee of Rs 850 had been fixed, which includes Rs 700 fee for regular candidates, Rs 50 migration fee and Rs 100 for practical subjects. Apart from this, if the candidate of secondary examination has to appear for an additional subject; then apart from the examination fee, he would have to deposit an additional subject fee of Rs 200.

The spokesperson further informed that a one-time examination fee of Rs 850 had been fixed for secondary self-studying examinees.