DAV College girls honoured

Yamunanagar, March 20
DAV College for Girls, Yamunanagar, organised 64th Honour Conferring Function. The chief guest on the occasion was Yamunanagar MLA Ghanshyam Das Arora.
GS Chopra, member of DAV College Managing Committee, New Delhi, was the guest of honour. Principal Dr Meenu Jain and the members of senior faculty welcomed the guests.The award of Miss DAV was conferred on Riddhima Babbar and Mansi Dhiman was the runner-up. Jyoti was honoured with the Best Sportswoman.
Best NCC Cadet Award was given to Isha and Parul. Harmandeep Kaur, Muskan and Kanika were awarded Best NSS Workers.The Best Leader Award was presented to Harshita Pahwa. More than 200 students were given prizes for their distinguished performance in the fields of academics, sports and cultural activities.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Arvind Kejriwal arrest LIVE updates: 'Delhi CM Kejriwal key conspirator in liquor scam', ED tells court; seeks 10-day custody
Kejriwal was arrested by the federal probe agency on Thursda...
Arvind Kejriwal arrest LIVE updates: Delhi, Punjab ministers detained during AAP protest; CM Bhagwant Mann reaches Kejriwal's residence to meet his family
Following Kejriwal’s arrest on Thursday evening, AAP had giv...
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal withdraws plea against arrest from Supreme Court
Kejriwal had moved Supreme Court late on Thursday after ED a...
Why Arvind Kejriwal may be in for long haul, plus political implications
All about complexity of obtaining bail bail under PMLA and t...
AAP protests Kejriwal’s arrest in Punjab, Haryana; water cannons, lathicharge against protestors
AAP workers raised slogans against BJP and Prime Minister Na...