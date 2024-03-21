DAV College girls honoured

Tribune News Service

Yamunanagar, March 20

DAV College for Girls, Yamunanagar, organised 64th Honour Conferring Function. The chief guest on the occasion was Yamunanagar MLA Ghanshyam Das Arora.

GS Chopra, member of DAV College Managing Committee, New Delhi, was the guest of honour. Principal Dr Meenu Jain and the members of senior faculty welcomed the guests.The award of Miss DAV was conferred on Riddhima Babbar and Mansi Dhiman was the runner-up. Jyoti was honoured with the Best Sportswoman.

Best NCC Cadet Award was given to Isha and Parul. Harmandeep Kaur, Muskan and Kanika were awarded Best NSS Workers.The Best Leader Award was presented to Harshita Pahwa. More than 200 students were given prizes for their distinguished performance in the fields of academics, sports and cultural activities.

