Despite low returns last year, Haryana farmers opt for PUSA variety

Karnal, September 19

Even though farmers did not get good returns from PUSA-1509 paddy variety last season, they have again shown faith in it this time too by increasing the area under the crop. It is evident as the arrivals of the variety has doubled in 10 grain markets of the district than the last season.

The data of the Haryana State Agricultural Marketing Board shows that 11.81 lakh quintals of PUSA-1509 variety have arrived to date, while it was 5.56 lakh quintals last year. Of the total arrival this season, 11.80 lakh quintals have been procured.

The Karnal grain market has received the maximum arrival of the variety at 6.49 lakh quintals, followed by Indri (2.01 lakh quintals), Gharaunda (1.48 lakh quintals), Taraori (92,252 quintals), Nissing (53,805 quintals), Kunjpura (10,316 quintals), Jundla (10,094 quintals), Assandh (9,955 quintals), Nilokheri (4,427 quintals) and Nigdhu (2,090 quintals).

As a result, the farmers have also got good returns this year as the variety is being procured between Rs 3,200 and Rs 3,500 quintal, while it was sold for up to Rs 3,800 per quintal a few days ago. Last year, it was sold between Rs 1,800 and Rs 2,300 per quintal.

As per the data of the Agriculture Department, the paddy is cultivated on 1.68 lakh hectares of land. Of which, non-basmati is cultivated on 65% and basmati on 35%. The data says this year, major shareholder in basmati is PUSA-1509 variety.

Farmers consider since it a short-duration variety, so they prefer it. “It takes 120 to 140 days and after harvesting it, farmers can sow vegetables instead of cultivating other paddy variety,” said Sewa Singh Arya, president BKU.

He said the farmers were also anticipating a rise in demand in the backdrop the Russia-Ukraine war, so they had increased the area PUSA.

