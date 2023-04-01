375 new electric buses to join Haryana Roadways

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 31

The Haryana Roadways will soon have 375 new electric buses in its fleet to provide affordable, safe, convenient and eco-friendly public transport services to people.

In this regard, the purchase of buses was approved at the high-powered purchase committee (HPPC) and department high-powered purchase committee (DHPPC) meetings, chaired by Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar today. Along with this, approval was accorded to the purchase of goods and items worth Rs 5,412 crore by various departments. School Education Minister Kanwar Pal Gujjar, Transport Minister Mool Chand Sharma, Energy Minister Ranjit Singh and Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister JP Dalal were also present at the meeting.

Addressing mediapersons after the meeting, Khattar said a total of 28 agenda of Irrigation, Police, Transport, Haryana Power Generation Corporation Limited, Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA), Agriculture Department, Secondary Education, Uttar Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam, Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam, Public Health Engineering and Urban Local Bodies Department were placed, out of which 27 agenda were approved.

He said today about Rs 85 crore had been saved by fixing the rates after negotiation with various companies.

The CM said that approval had also been given to purchase about 4.50 lakh street lights for the municipal bodies. Apart from this, approval was given to purchase 21 high-pressure jetting-cum-suction hydraulically sewer cleaning machines for the safety of safai karamchiris and to ensure cleanliness. Also, approval was given to the proposal of the Public Health Engineering Department to buy ductile pipes worth about Rs 1,200 crore.

“The upgradation of 66 kV sub-station at Sadhaura, purchase of 15-seater 41 riot control vehicles and smart communication equipment for the police department has also been approved,” he added.

Khattar said the state government was standing shoulder to shoulder with the farmers. “If there is any kind of loss to the farmers, the state government gives immediate compensation,” he said, adding that the state government was paying compensation at the rate of Rs 15,000 per acre.

Khattar said during the 10-year tenure of the Congress, the farmers got compensation of about Rs 1,200 crore, while the present state government gave compensation of Rs 1,200 crore in 2015 itself. “Perceiving the crop loss this time also, it seems that the state government will have to pay more compensation, but we will not let the farmers suffer the loss,” he added.