EC launches six apps to make electoral process more transparent

Sonepat, March 31

The Election Commission has launched six mobile applications for making the electoral process transparent and more effective for the Lok Sabha elections.

District Electoral Officer and DC Manoj Kumar said these applications have been launched to strengthen the rights of citizens. With the help of these applications, anyone can apply for voting, complain about the violation of the model code of conduct, view the candidates’ nominations, etc., with a single click.

With the help of Voter helpline app, youths can apply to make their voter IDs after attaining the age of 18 years from their homes. Similarly, for candidates, the Suvidha app has been launched, through which they can apply for election activities.

The cVIGIL app is to file complaints for violation of model code of conduct by uploading videos and audio. The complaint would be resolved within 100 hours.

Through the KYC (know your candidate) app, a common citizen can get all the details about candidates. Saksham app has been launched for the specially-abled voters.

