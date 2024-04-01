EC launches six apps to make electoral process more transparent

Sonepat, March 31
The Election Commission has launched six mobile applications for making the electoral process transparent and more effective for the Lok Sabha elections.
District Electoral Officer and DC Manoj Kumar said these applications have been launched to strengthen the rights of citizens. With the help of these applications, anyone can apply for voting, complain about the violation of the model code of conduct, view the candidates’ nominations, etc., with a single click.
With the help of Voter helpline app, youths can apply to make their voter IDs after attaining the age of 18 years from their homes. Similarly, for candidates, the Suvidha app has been launched, through which they can apply for election activities.
The cVIGIL app is to file complaints for violation of model code of conduct by uploading videos and audio. The complaint would be resolved within 100 hours.
Through the KYC (know your candidate) app, a common citizen can get all the details about candidates. Saksham app has been launched for the specially-abled voters.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
INDIA puts up unity show in Capital, urges people to ‘restore democracy’
Rahul accuses PM of taking to ‘match-fixing’ to win Lok Sabh...
Will ensure ill-gotten wealth is returned: PM Modi’s dig at Opposition
Kicks off BJP’s LS campaign in UP with Meerut rally
‘Anti-national act’: PM Modi targets Congress for giving island to Sri Lanka
Address Chinese transgressions: Kharge