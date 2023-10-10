Ensure safe plying service for school students in Faridabad

There is no proper regulation on the plying of private vehicles hired by parents to send their children to school. With no clear-cut policy regarding the plying services, many private schools have ruled out the option of transportation of students by bus. Due to this, parents have to resort to hiring private vans and autorickshaws. In addition, rash driving, overloading, and violation of traffic and pollution norms continue to pose a risk to the lives of students. The authorities must ensure a safe means of transport for the students.

Rakesh Kashyap, Faridabad

Dirty Drains emitting stench in Ambala Cantonment area

A large drain opposite a tube well in Subhash Nagar near an Ayush Hospital in Ambala Cantt often emits unbearable stench. Street drains in the town have become a breeding ground for mosquitoes, leading to a rise in the vector-borne diseases. Despite the problem being brought to the notice of the authorities concerned, no step has been taken in this regard.

TR Malhotra, Ambala Cantonment

Hold student body elections in colleges

The state government should organise student body elections in the universities and colleges to usher in democratic values in the institutions. Though the government had earlier assured students about organising the elections, it turned out to be a false promise. There are many issues which need to be addressed by the authorities of these educational institutions on piority. In order to preserve the sanctity of a democratic nation, these elections must be conducted in all educational institutions at the earliest.

Sachin Jatai, Bhiwani

